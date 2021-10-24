Israeli government approves technology-driven climate plan

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (C) chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting. Bennett said that the meeting with the Russina President Vladimir Putin was very good and in-depth. Haim Zach/GPO/dpa

Ahead of the upcoming COP26 world climate conference, the Israeli government on Sunday approved a comprehensive climate protection plan.

The aim is to boost climate-friendly innovation, the development of technologies to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and preparation for climate change, the office of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

Israel wants to support the international fight against climate change through research and technological development, it added, with a focus on technologies in areas such as climate, energy, food, agriculture and water.

Israel is considered a global pioneer in the field of high-tech and water management in particular.

The Israeli news website ynet reported on Sunday that the plan contains 100 steps to combat climate change, involving 14 ministries and amounting to an overall 4.8 billion dollars.

Among other things, the money is to be invested in organic waste treatment plants, more energy efficiency and a reduction of CO2 emissions in industry and municipalities, a switch to electric mobility for public transport and more bicycle paths.

“The climate crisis is rightly one of the central issues on the global agenda,” Bennett said, according to his office.

“This affects all of our lives and the lives of our children and grandchildren.”

Environment Minister Tamar Sandberg said the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) was a “catalyst” for the endorsement of the plan. The global talks, postponed from last year, are due to start at the end of the month.