Be Voyeur to the Grindr Correspondence Between Two Gay Men from Countries in Conflict, in ‘Borders’ — WATCH

Morad Hassan (left) and Yoel Rozenkier, who play the main characters in Borders.

Israeli playwright Nimrod Danishman has adapted his stage play Borders for the COVID era, moving it virtual as a conversation on the messaging app Telegram, and you can watch it happen.

The Times of Israel reports: “The play, ‘Borders,’ is about two gay men, Boaz (Yoel Rozenkier), an Israeli, and George (Morad Hassan), who is Lebanese, who meet on Grindr, a social networking app for the LGBTQ community. Onstage, the play tells a story that takes place over the course of three months. On Telegram, it takes place over three days. On Telegram, viewers watch and hear the messages, voice messages, videos and photos fly back and forth between George and Boaz, but can’t respond.”

Said Danishman: “It puts the emphasis on a live experience, and you feel like you’re with others in this experience. You’re watching it together.”

Much more at the Times….

Here’s an example of what it’s like:

Theatre of Uncertainty writes: “You will be able to attend as viewers on the show’s ‘Telegram’ group. You will either watch the live correspondence or mute the group and subsequently read the correspondence. At any point you choose to join the group, you will be able to read the chat history and catch up on what you missed. It continues through the 15th”

If you download Telegram, you can start watching HERE.