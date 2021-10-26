Towleroad Gay News

Julianna Margulies Plays Lesbian On ‘Morning Show’; ‘Can Understand Criticism’. Assures She Won’t Cross Race Line For Role.

=Buck Slip

It Felt Sort of OK Until She Brought Up Race

It Felt Sort of OK Until She Brought Up Race

 
Julianna Margulies “can understand” the criticism she’s received for playing a gay character in ‘The Morning Show’.

The 55-year-old actress plays Laura, a gay reporter, in the hit TV series – and she understands why her casting has annoyed some people, when she herself is not gay.

Julianna – who has a 13-year-old son called Kieran with her husband Keith Lieberthal – explained: “I understand 100 percent that I can’t play a different race, but I am an actress and I am supposed to embody another character. Whatever their sexuality is doesn’t matter to me, the same way watching a gay person play a straight person [wouldn’t].

“Are you telling me that because I’m a mother, I can never play a woman who has never had a child? Or if you’ve never been married that you can never play a married woman?”

Julianna acknowledged that it’s a difficult issue to resolve to everyone’s satisfaction.

She told ‘CBS Mornings’: “You have to be careful on where you’re drawing the line there. We’re actors. We’re supposed to embody a character, regardless of their sexuality.

“When it comes to race and gender, that’s a whole different story and I 100 percent agree with that. That’s my stance on it.”

The actress also revealed that she can relate to her on-screen character in certain ways.

She said: “It could be my age now, maybe, but you get to a place in your life, and I think the same thing happened with Laura, where you go, ‘This is who I am. Take it or leave it. I am not interested in pretending. I have no skeletons in my closet. I’m not hiding. I’m telling the truth, and if you don’t like it, then you’re not in my orbit.'”

Julianna Margulies Plays Lesbian on Towleroad

