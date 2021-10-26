When Don Jr Goes Low, It’s Really Low: The Last Guy’s Son Is Selling T-Shirts Mocking Alec Baldwin’s Accidental Shooting;

Donald Trump Jr. is selling shirts mocking Alec Baldwin for accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

According to Don Jr.’s Instagram and website, he is selling shirts that read “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people” for $27.99. This is an insensitive reference to the tragedy that took place Thursday in which Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of his newest movie and ended up killing his crew member.

MEGA MEGA

The movie’s director, Joel Souza, was also hit when the weapon fired, and he is still receiving emergency care at a Santa Fe hospital, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.

This is just the latest stunt by Don Jr. regarding Baldwin and the tragedy that took place last week. Prior to making and selling shirts mocking the actor, Don Jr. started posting memes about the incident. In one that he posted to his social media, Homer Simpson is shown with a sign that reads: “Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun.”

In another, a picture of his father Donald Trump – who lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden – is standing behind a podium making finger guns with the caption: “Donald Trump, rehearsing for SNL skit where he plays Alec Baldwin.” This particular post is also accompanied by a comment from Don Jr.

MEGA

“For those who are out there doing the fake sanctimony about leaving Alec Baldwin alone let’s all remember that Alec Baldwin would be the first person pissing on everyone’s grave if the shoes were on the other foot,” Don Jr. said in the comments of his own post. “Screw him!”

If you could not already tell, Don Jr. is still a bit upset at Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of his father on SNLleading up to and during the older Trump’s presidency.

As Radar has been reporting, this is all happening only a few days after the tragedy took place in New Mexico last week. Baldwin is not only distraught over the accidental tragedy, but that he is even thinking about putting a pause to all of his current acting projects until he is able to properly grieve and process the incident.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin said in an official statement regarding the matter. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”