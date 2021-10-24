Lil Nas X Industry Baby Will Beat Rap Homophobia By Any Means Necessary: Trolls, Ignores, Beats Rapper Boosie’s Year of Nasty Comments

Boosie has gone too far and soon will have to be sorry for making such vile homophobic comments against rapperLil Nas X as well as suggesting him to commit suicide in their latest feud.

The verbal attack started after Lil Nas was joking about making a new song with Boosie.

On Saturday, Boosie went on a homophobic tirade after finding out the Grammy winner trolled his fans with a harmless claim, saying he’s been working on a song with “Lil Boosie” via Instagram Live.

The older but lesser-known rapper then shocked the internet, spewing such horrendous remarks against Lil Nas, calling him the F-gay slur.

“STOP TROLLING ME FA—T LOL!! U A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D— N GETTING F—ED N YOUR A– N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL,” he tweeted.

As if the disgusting comments weren’t enough, Boosie continued his insensitive rant with an alarming suggestion, callously asking for Lil Nas to kill himself.

“NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE,” he wrote.

His unhinged words have made the internet go wild, with users pointing out the hate speech contains unacceptable and dangerous elements to society.

Actress Tyla Harris wrote on Instagram, saying, “It will always and forever be disgusting to use suicide as an insult. Add insult to injury, suicide is one of the top three causes of death in African American children 10-19. Going this hard for what?”

Another user suggested that Boosie seems to be projecting a “deeper” issue he’s experiencing within himself.

“This response is evidence that his issue is waaaay deeper than Lil Nas X,” she shared.

However, Boosie’s response shouldn’t come as a surprise. Radar previously reported he once had defended his disgraced rapper friend DaBabywho had made such disparaging comments against the LGBTQ community.

This is also not the first time Boosie had attacked Lil Nas via social media. In July, the 38-year-old rapper told his fans on Instagram, “Everybody not with they nephew sucking d–k. Everybody not with that s–t. You just can’t put that s–t on everybody and expect to be cool.”

“Now, as X say, he gon’ perform naked on stage for charity,” he continued. “You don’t f–k with him like you f–k with DaBaby! Be even sided, man. Be even-sided. You don’t feel that’s disrespect gon’ dance naked? You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who’re tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect. Totally disrespect.”

Boosie took a slight pause from his rant before once again going a little too far, making a violent threat towards Lil Nas, saying, “If I’m at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I’mma drag his as- offstage and beat his as-.”

Lil Nas has been making headlines recently for his controversial yet bold performances as a young queer artist. In an interview, he once opened up, claiming he’s feared for his safety to address homophobic issues in the rap industry.

“The honest truth is, I don’t want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field,” he explained. ” It’s more for my own safety rather than anything else.”