‘Be You. Don’t Be A Puppet’; Patton Oswalt Gives Lends Voice to Video Used To Reveal The Disaster of Conversion Therapy. WATCH

Puppet policies still linger in the destructive hope some hold on to of changing an LGBTQ person. The only real choice is between supporting who they are or forcing them to pretend to be someone else.

THANK YOU ⁦@TheBornPerfect⁩ for letting me be a part of this. However insane, medieval and twisted you think conversion therapy is, believe me, it’s WAY worse. https://t.co/AyIRUsWkTv — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 5, 2021

THANK YOU ⁦@TheBornPerfect⁩ for letting me be a part of this. However insane, medieval and twisted you think conversion therapy is, believe me, it’s WAY worse. Patton Oswalt

‘I Don’t think that’s therapy, Bobby. I think that’s abuse.’

From the filmmakers:

See what conversion therapy looks like through Bobby’s eyes. Born Perfect is the national campaign to end conversion therapy through litigation, legislation, public education, and media. We created this video as a public education tool to raise public awareness about the absurdity of conversion therapy.

If you or someone you know is experiencing conversion therapy and are seeking legal support, please contact Born Perfect’s legal support line: 1-800-528-6257

CAST

“Bobby” – RB Butcher

“Renee” – Jasika Nicole

“Mother” – D’Arcy Carden

“Conversion Therapist” – Patton Oswalt

Puppeteers – Kate Katz, Rachel Herrick, Alissa Hunnicut

CREW

Writer / Director – Carly Usdin

Executive Producers – Mathew Shurka, Shannon Minter, Michael Dabbs, Brad Jenkins

Producer – Rudy Jansen

First Assistant Director – Selina Ruthe

Director of Photography – Keitumetse Mokhonwana

First Assistant Camera – Briana Monet

Second Assistant Camera – Gee Moon

Gaffer – Chris Bond

Key Grip – Annie Williams

Production Manager – Noah Kinsey

Production Coordinator – Hope LaVelle

Production Designer – Fon Davis

Art Director – Kat Roberts

Puppet Fabricators – Tim Osteen, Jared Carlson

Costume Designer – Lauren St. Laurent

Costumers – Claire Max, Kelsey Sissions, Lauren Ramsdell

Set Construction – Todd Eric Valcourt

Puppet Wranglers – Jeremy Deibo, Alexis Randolph

Location Manager – Jimmy Ambrose

Stage Manager – Joe Cedillo

Production Assistants – Jacob Skoda, Candace Nelson, Juan Pazmino

Editor – Carly Usdin

Graphic Designer/Animator – Dani Okon

Composer – Joanna Katcher

Voiceover Recording – Todd Eric Valcourt / The TV Studio

Sound Mix by Doug Clarke for Vaudeville Sound

Head of Post for Vaudeville Sound: Jon Plane

Executive Producer for Vaudeville Sound: Annabelle Dunbar-Whittaker

Color by Luis Amaya for Apache

Head of Production for Apache: Stefanie Schaldenbrand

Producer for Apache: Kirsten Harris

Producer for Enfranchisement – Elle Kurata

Camera Rental – BeCine

Filmed at FONCO STUDIOS in Los Angeles, CA

Published by

The Kansas City Star

Comedian Patton Oswalt is a puppet in his latest role, made of fabric with an oversized head and a shock of wild hair. He plays a therapist trying to turn a "broken" little boy named Bobby straight by throwing a football at him and blaming Bobby's "problem" on his mother, whose "motherly influence has sucked the masculinity right out of him." All the characters are puppets in "Bobby's Big Problem," a short film released Tuesday by the LGBTQ rights group Born Perfect, to warn people about the dangers of conversion therapy. Conversion therapy tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

