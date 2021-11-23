Ahmaud Arbery Court Shocker: Defense Calls Out Deceased Victim’s ‘Long, Dirty Toenails’ In Closing Arguments During Murder Trial

Published by

Radar Online

Throughout the murder trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery, the defense team has tried desperately to present the late victim – a 25-year-old Black man who was unarmed and shot dead while on a jog in a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia – as a dirty criminal.

During closing arguments on Monday, one of those attorneys took it a step further.

“Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails,” Laura Hogue told jurors, eliciting an audible gasp from the people in the courtroom.

Among them was Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, who got up and left after hearing the remark. “I gotta get out of here,” she said on her way out.