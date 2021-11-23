Caitlyn Jenner Admits She Could’ve Handled Bitter Feud With Ellen DeGeneres ‘A Little Bit Differently’ On ‘Big Brother VIP’

Published by

OK Magazine

Bad blood? Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out about the beef she has with Ellen DeGeneres.

During an episode of Big Brother VIP, the 72-year-old admitted that she could have handled the situation “a little bit differently” after infamously feuding with the daytime talk show host.

“I did go on [the show], and then I blasted her a**,” the former athlete admitted on Tuesday, November 23, per Daily Mail.