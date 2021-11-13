Billion Dollar Babies! See How Much Prince George, Princess Charlotte, North West & More Celebrity Kids Are Set To Inherit

mega

Child’s play? Hardly! These celeb kids have already amassed massive fortunes.

Prince George: $3 Billion & Princess Charlotte: $5 Billion

The royal family, rich? You don’t say! The Cambridge kids each stand to inherit decades of accumulated fortunes, from cash to property to finery. (George reportedly has a $250k antiques collection with his name on it.) But while the 8-year-old, third in line to the throne, is most likely to ascend to monarch status, it’s cheeky Charlotte, 6, who takes the cake. (Louis, 3, is worth a modest $125 million.) Due to organically inheriting the “Kate Middleton effect” — the monetary impact of style-icon status — she’s the wealthiest tot in the world. So much for middle children missing out!

Blue Ivy Carter: $1 Billion

Mega

At 9 years old, Blue Ivy’s accolades — including a Grammy, NAACP award and BET award for a songwriting credit on mom Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” — are already on track to outpace those of Knowles and mega-mogul dad Jay-Z. And so is her wealth: With whispers that she rakes in $120,000 a month for collaborating with her ’rents, Carter has put her embarrassment of riches on full display, from flaunting designer dresses and bags, to strutting the red carpet in stylist-selected gowns, to sitting courtside at NBA games. There’s a new Queen B in town!

Stormi Webster: $900 million

Mega

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s tyke hasn’t exactly worked hard during her three years of life — but that hasn’t kept her net worth from inching up exponentially every day she’s been alive. Thanks to her reality star mom’s fame and makeup empire, Stormi already boasts a millionaire’s closet, with 17 pairs of spendy shoes, a Hermès Birkin bag and a $15,000 preschool backpack. Unfortunately, she’ll soon have a little sibling to share it with!

North West: $130 Million

mega

Sitting front row at fashion week, flying private, cruising on yachts, riding her rare Friesian horse around the family ranch, singing at dad Kanye West’s Sunday service — these are but a glimpse of the everyday perks enjoyed by Kim Kardashian’s firstborn. But in addition to her parents’ $2.1 billion net worth, 8-year-old North is also said to have her own cash balance — in a $10 million checking account! Exactly how many child-size Yeezys can that buy?

Emme Muniz: $100 Million

Mega

Jennifer Lopez’s 13-year-old daughter with ex Marc Anthony has already followed in mom’s pipe-belting and performing footsteps, having joined J.Lo onstage with her own gold microphone at 2020’s Super Bowl halftime show. But she’s also worth Lopez-level cash: Just peek at her private jets, designer duds and luxurious vacays to exclusive locales like Monaco and The Hamptons. Jenny may be from the block, but Emme (and twin brother Max) are more comfortable on a yacht!

Harper Beckham: $85 Million

mega

David Beckham has admitted that he “can’t say no” to 10-year-old Harper, his youngest child and only daughter with wife Victoria Beckham. “I think I only said no to her once,” he continued, “and her bottom lip started shivering, and I said, ‘Never again.’” Chances are, little Harper stands to inherit a big chunk of mom and dad’s combined net worth of $900 million. She’s already accustomed to the high life, with luxe vacations on ski slopes and to island resorts, and even celebrated a birthday at Buckingham Palace. It pays to be daddy’s girl!