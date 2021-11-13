Britney Spears Eager To Make Music Again After Being Freed From 13 Year Long Conservatorship

Published by

OK Magazine

Britney Spears is a free woman and is ready to give the world more chart topping hits!

Following Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny’s termination of the 13-year-long conservatorship a source close to Britney told TMZ that the pop icon has said she is ready to get into the studio and make new music.

Insiders revealed to the outlet that the “Toxic” singer has a strong desire to get back to crafting songs — though for obvious reasons, it isn’t currently her number 1 priority — but that first, she has to gather a team of producers and writers.