Bradley Cooper Finally Speaks Out About Lady Gaga Romance Speculation During ‘A Star Is Born,’ Reveals Their Chemistry ‘Reduced’ His Anxiety

Back in 2018, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s electric chemistry in A Star Is Born was all anyone could talk about.

During an interview withThe Hollywood Reporter the actor, 46, finally responded to all of the speculation that he and the “Perfect Illusion” singer, 35, were more than co-stars acting out an epic love story on screen.

“Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level,” Cooper told the entertainment outlet about his connection with Gaga.

“They [Jackson and Ally] kind of fall in love in that scene in the film,” the director explained, referring to the duo singing “Shallow” for the first time. “It’s that explosive moment that happens to them on a stage in front of thousands of people…It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience.”

While addressing the steamy Oscars performance between the two, the outlet revealed that Cooper “had conceived the performance to unfold like a scene from the movie in part to help manage his own fears about singing live.”

As OK! previously reported, in 2019 — Gaga tackled the rumors head on during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live following the live performance of the headline-making duet.

When the late night host told the vocalist that people thought “Oh, they must be in love,” Gaga replied — “Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.”

“This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie A Star Is Born, it’s a love story,” the “Born This Way” musician explained. “We worked all week on that performance,” as she added “Bradley had the vision for how it should go.” The actress further clarified “I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!”

Cooper and Gaga starred as Ally and Jackson Mane in the highly acclaimed musical film. The songwriter took home an Oscar for Best Original Song for penning “Shallow” as well as a nomination for Best Actress.