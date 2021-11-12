Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Wear #FreeBritney T-Shirts Ahead Of Conservatorship Hearing

It’s a big day for Britney Spears!

Ahead of her conservatorship hearing on Friday, November 12, which will determine whether or not the 13-year legal arrangement will be terminated, Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari took to social media wearing #FreeBritney t-shirts.

The 27-year-old posted a short video on Instagram where the blonde beauty wore a t-shirt reading “#FreeBritney It’s a human rights movement.” Asghari wore a black version of the same t-shirt. Spears’ song “Work B***h” played in the background.

“Loading…” the hunk captioned the post.

Fans rushed to the comment section to send their well wishes.

“She’s so excited!!!! We’re all so excited for her!!!!” one fan gushed.

“This makes me so happy!!” another wrote.

“#freebritney FREE OUR QUEEN NOW!” a third fan commented.

Asghari also posted a photo of his dog wearing a white #FreeBritney t-shirt on his Instagram Story.

Earlier this week, the “Lucky” singer shared that she has been praying ahead of the hearing. “This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life 🙏🏼 !!!” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, November 8.

Many anticipate that Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny will terminate the conservatorship or begin the process later today.

Her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship in September with John Zabel stepping in as temporary conservator of the pop star’s estate.

Spears addressed the court in June and alleged that the conservatorship was “abusive.”

She was placed in the conservatorship in 2008 following a mental health crisis.

According toThe New York Times, the #FreeBritney movement first began in 2009 when a fan site raised concerns about the conservatorship. Over the years, the movement has surged in popularity with fellow celebs such as Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande even showing support.

“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” the “Womanzier” singer wrote on Instagram last month. “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true 💞 !!!!!”