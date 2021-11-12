Taylor Swift Says It’s ‘Really Nice’ To Release ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ ‘And Not Be Sad’ & ‘Not Be Taking Breaks In Between Interviews To Cry’

Taylor Swift has come a long way since she first released Red in 2012.

Swift appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, November 11, where she spoke about re-recording the album almost a decade after it first came out.

The blonde beauty notably included a 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on Red (Taylor’s Version). Many fans suspect the song is about her brief romance with Jake Gyllenhaal. Swift never confirmed who the fan-favorite track is about.

“I wonder if there are people who might think that they were the one you were singing about, if it’s easier or far, far worse for them 10 years later,” Meyers told the “I Almost Do” singer. “I haven’t thought about their experience, to be honest,” Swift replied.

“I think that’s the biggest burn. I think there’s nothing they’d rather hear less,” the host quipped.

According to Swift, releasing Red feels different this time. “It came out originally about a decade ago, and I was 22, and that release week was so stressful because nobody has heard any of the music,” she explained. “There are like 14 different genres on this album. It’s a real patchwork quilt of genre. I was really experimenting.”

“But this time, I’ve got sunglasses on and a mojito, and it’s chill this time,” she continued. “It’s really nice to be able to put this album out and not be sad. Not be taking breaks in between interviews to cry. I’m telling you, it’s much better this way.”

“You get some time passing. You’re reliving your experience from your 20s when you’re in your 30s—it’s really the way to do it,” she added.

“It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out,” the “22” singer tweeted.

Earlier this year, Swift released Fearless (Taylor’s Version). She announced in 2019 that she was re-recording her first six albums to regain artistic and financial control of the music. The albums include Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989 and Reputation.

The songwriter got the green light to re-record her old music in November 2020. The saga began when Swift’s former record label Big Machine Label Group was bought by Scooter Braun‘s company, Ithaca Holdings.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,” Swift claimed in 2019. Braun reportedly sold the masters of her first six albums to Shamrock Holdings for more than $300 million.

“I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal,” Braun told Variety earlier this year. “All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story she was told.

“I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate,” he told the publication.