Kyle Rittenhouse In Argument With His Former Lawyers Over $2 Million Returned Bail Fund Following Not Guilty Verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse‘s legal battle is seemingly not over even after his “not guilty” verdict. His current attorney Mark Richards predicts an argument between the Rittenhouse family and his former lawyers, John Pierce and L. Lin Wood, over his bail money.

Following the dismissal of his charges, the $2 million bonds requested initially for his release will be returned to Pierce’s firm, who posted it.

The 18-year-old accused killer hired Pierce and Wood in the beginning to handle his case but later fired them before alleging the two of misappropriating the funds meant to assist him in fighting the legal proceedings.

However, the two lawyers who helped raise the money to free him from jail while he waited for his trials are demanding their money back.

On Friday, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after shooting three Black Lives Matter protestors, killing two of them, and injuring another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. He argued he acted in self-defense during the fatal shooting.

Prior to his trial, he was released from jail after his former attorney posted the $2 million bond with a cashier’s check from his law firm. Many supporters who believe he was innocent have donated to the fund, including child actor Ricky Schroder and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

After a case was dismissed in Wisconsin, the bond would be refunded to the party that made the payment, which appeared to be Pierce’s law firm.

“I suspect there will be a fight over that,” Richards claimed. “John Pierce is the person who posted the bond. All that money was raised on behalf of Kyle. Lin Wood and FightBack say they are entitled to it.”

Richards revealed Rittenhouse’s mother had also played a part in the fundraising, which could cause a further dispute.

“There was half a million dollars I think that came directly from [Kyle’s mother] Wendy Rittenhouse from money she raised,” Rittenhouse’s current attorney added. “So there’s going to be a fight over that, and I’m just thankful there will be a fight over it.”

AsRadar previously reported, Rittenhouse fell to the floor and burst into tears after the judge read his verdict, marking the day of his freedom.

In 2020, he traveled to the BLM protest and used his semiautomatic rifle to fatally shoot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony M. Huber. Another victim Gaige Grosskreutz survived the shot.

Huber’s family released a statement to express their disapproval after learning about the judge’s ruling.

“Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son,” the statement read. “It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street.”