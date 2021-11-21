Britney Spears Blasts Christina Aguilera For ‘Refusing To Speak’ Following Conservatorship Win, Praises Lady Gaga For Her Kindness

Finding her voice!

Britney Spears is no longer afraid to speak out, and she has a lot to say.

The “Baby, One More Time” singer took to social media to blast old pal Christina Aguilera for seemingly refusing to talk to a reporter about Spears’ recent conservatorship win at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.

When asked for her thoughts, Aguilera’s publicist immediately shut down the line of questioning and she was quickly led away. “I can’t, but I’m happy for her,” Xtina managed to get out before she was rushed off to prepare for her performance.

Spears shared the clip to her Instagram Story with the caption: “I love and adore everyone who supported me…but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it all !!!!”

Though the Princess of Pop clearly interpreted her rushed comment negatively, the “Candyman” singer has in fact been vocal about the unfairness of the oppressive 13 year conservatorship.

The 40-year-old shared a long message of support for her childhood friend on Twitter on June 28. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable,” she continued. “The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

But not everyone is on the 39-year-old pop star’s bad side. The “Toxic” singer profusely thanked Lady Gaga for her continued love and support following her grueling conservatorship battle.

“Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,” she captioned her Instagram Story. “You made me cry !!! I love you !!!”

TheA Star Is Born actress replied with a fresh-faced selfie captioned: “Love you @britneyspears Live your best life I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you.”