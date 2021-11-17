Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Mark & Patricia McCloskey, Famous For Pointing Guns At BLM Supporters, Pose Outside Court With Man Flashing Sign Used By White Supremacists

Published by

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, known for pulling guns on BLM supporters in front of their home, not only showed up to Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for a second day but were seen posing with a man throwing up a sign used by white supremacists.

Daily Mail obtained photos of the couple, who became conservative celebrities last year, outside the Wisconsin courthouse where 18-year-old Rittenhouse is facing five felonies.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two men and injuring a third individual on August 25, 2020, in Kenosha during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.