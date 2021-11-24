Lady Gaga reveals Tony Bennett’s reaction to their 6 Grammy nominations

Lady Gaga has shared her delight at Tony Bennett, who has Alzheimer’s, understanding her every word when she told him the news they are up for six Grammys.

The ‘Stupid Love’ hitmaker, 35, and the 95-year-old Jazz legend have been showered with nods for their acclaimed second duets album, ‘Love For Sale’, including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

And the ‘House of Gucci’ star has been left “utterly speechless” after finding out they are up for several accolades for the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Cheek to Cheek’.

The duo are also in contention for Record of the Year for ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’, and best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Music Video, and Engineered Album Non-Classical.

Tony became the oldest artist in history to be nominated in the general categories.

Their first LP took home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album seven years ago.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Gaga gushed: “Thank you so much to the @RecordingAcademy for these 6 nominations for Love For Sale. I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful. I don’t know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless.

“This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics. I’ll never forget today and congratulating Tony on his 6 nominations.”

On Tony’s reaction, she continued: “I’ll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz – a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history.

“Thank you to all the Grammy voters for recognizing me and Tony’s dedication to jazz music and for also recognizing it in major categories where this music is often not nominated. (sic)”

The ‘Born This Way’ singer admitted there is no better feeling than the “love and partnership” they share – despite their 60-year age gap.

Gaga concluded: “This album happened because it was Tony’s idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did.

“At 95 years old, he has more nominations than ever, I’m so honored to be his companion in music and his friend.

“Thank you to the public for loving us, we surely love each other, and you.

“Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer’s, there is nothing like the magic of music. I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not?”