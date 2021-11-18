Madonna Is Still ‘Hellbent’ On ‘Righting The Wrongs’ Of Britney Spears’ Conservatorship After Judge Officially Frees Singer

In her corner! Madonnais still fighting forBritney Spearssince the singer’s controversial conservatorship was terminated last week.

On Friday, November 12, the judge on Britney’s case ruled to officially put an end to the oppressive conservatorship that has controlled her life for the past 13 years.

According to Page Six, a source reveals the Queen of Pop, 63, was “in touch with Britney Spears multiple times” as the 39-year-old battled it out in court to put an end to the “abusive” arrangement.

“Madonna has always had a soft spot for Britney and couldn’t sit idly by when she felt there were clear injustices going on,” the source said.

The controversial conservatorship — which was put into place in 2008 — has attracted public attention in recent years after it was speculated that Britney’s father Jamie Spears, along with the rest of the conservatorship team, were abusing their power over the pop superstar.

Even though the “Toxic” singer has finally been freed, her gal pal is not letting the wrongdoings of Spears’ conservators go unnoticed.

“Madonna is waging the war,” the source told the outlet. “She is hellbent on righting the wrongs that Britney had to endure. She has offered to help in any way that she can and is not afraid to speak up or intervene if needed.”

Madonna previously spoke out in defense of the Princess of Pop following Britney’s bombshell court testimony back in June, where she claimed that her father “should be in jail”.

“Give this woman her life back,” the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself wearing a “Britney Spears” tank top.

“Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights!” she continued at the time. “Britney we coming to get you out of jail.”

As OK! previously reported, Britney is apparently adamant on seeking “payback and justice” for her conservatorship while she celebrates her newly-granted freedom.

“There are still a ton of unresolved questions she wants answered in a formal setting,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this week.

Her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, has also insisted that Spears’ former conservators will not be getting off easy, as the attorney plans to launch a thorough investigation into the allegations that Jamie and others stole money from the singer and eavesdropped on her private conversations.

In the meantime, the Crossroads actress is basking in the joy of finally being liberated as she plans her wedding with fiancé Sam Asghari.