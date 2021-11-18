Meet The Queen Frontman Few Came To Know In Psychologically Thrilling Documentary ‘Freddie Mercury: Inside His Mind’

Published by

Radar Online

Freddie Mercury was dramatic yet reserved, extravagant yet modest, praised yet criticized.

But above all, he was a talented and enigmatic musician whose onstage persona differed greatly from who he was behind closed doors.

At least that’s what his family, friends and close colleagues had to say in Radar‘s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming REELZ documentary, Freddie Mercury: Inside His Mind.

Tim Staffell, Mercury’s former bandmate in the highly successful musical group which the frontman renamed Queen, said that the name “certainly went along with [Freddie’s] notion of this kind of pompous, in-your-face presentation that would become his trademark.”

The band’s new designation and direction stemmed from an idea Freddie had had in college, and its identity took shape in the form of the Tanzanian rocker himself.