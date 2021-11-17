Towleroad Gay News

Mashup Links: Adele, Industry Lauds Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Star; Gaga Gucci; Best Mashup Ever (MJ, Phil Collins); Katie Porter

‘Stylish’, ‘Amazing’, ‘Bonkers’, ‘Perfect’ –Reviews for Michael Jackson/Phil Collins Mashup by A Mystery Masked TikTok DJ Sickickis (Nerdists, BoingBoing)

His caption:”If mj and phil collins had a secret relationship we didn’t know about… 😂”

Adele from One Night; Gucci Gaga Worldwide; Dua Remix

The Best Moments From Adele’s CBS Special: ‘One Night Only’ | THR News
01:13

The Best Moments From Adele’s CBS Special: ‘One Night Only’ | THR News
05:01

Adele - I Drink Wine (Live) (Adele One Night Only)
05:39

Adele - Hold On (One Night Only)
03:49

Adele - Easy On Me (Live) (Adele One Night Only)
03:31

Dua Lipa - Love Again (Imanbek Remix) (Official Audio)
03:46

GUCCI Love Parade 2021 from Hollywood Boulevard Abstract | Macaulay Culkin | Jared Leto models
01:07

Lady Gaga walks the red carpet for 'House of Gucci'
15:01

House of Gucci London premiere Broll & cast Interviews. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma, Jared
02:25

HOUSE OF GUCCI | Official Trailer #2 | MGM Studios

Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Star Legacy Street Party; Plus Rockstar Katyie Perryorter vs Oil Execs

Lizzo And Ciara Honour Missy Elliott During Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
01:36

Lizzo And Ciara Honour Missy Elliott During Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
07:18

Missy Gets Her Star. Janet, Timbaland, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, And even Brandy send Video
02:31

Lizzo Speaks At Missy Elliott's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Dedication
05:06

Rep. Katie Porter Grills Big Oil Execs

