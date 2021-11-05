Protestors Say Joe Manchin Tried To Hit Them With His Luxury Car As Votes On Key Biden Bills Stall

Published by
Radar Online
Radar Online
A viral video shows protestors swarming the Maserati of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and the protestors claim the congressman tried to mow them down.
Manchin has become a focal person in U.S. politics as he holds a key vote for President Joe Biden’s agenda. A video posted on social media shows supports surrounding his luxury car in a Washington D.C. parking garage.
To learn more about the incident or to see if you think Manchin tried to hurt the protestors, check out Knewz.com.
Previous Post: « Angelina Jolie Slams ‘Ignorant’ Middle Eastern Countries For Banning ‘Eternals’ Movie Over Portrayal Of Gay Characters