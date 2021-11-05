Angelina Jolie Slams ‘Ignorant’ Middle Eastern Countries For Banning ‘Eternals’ Movie Over Portrayal Of Gay Characters

Published by

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolieis not holding back, especially regarding human rights issues that she believes in. Her recent movie with Marvel, Eternals, had been barred from several countries in the Middle East over scenes that featured gay characters.

The middle east is notoriously known for its stance against the LGBT community. In some of their countries, homosexuality is even punishable by death.

The 46-year-old Maleficent star responded to the ban, saying she couldn’t comprehend how people could be “angry” and “threatened” by “the beauty of that relationship” before labeling their actions as “ignorant.”

“I’m sad for [those audiences],” Angelina said during a press conference. “And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out. I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still [people who] would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love.”

She then added, “How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant.”

The movie features Marvel’s first on-screen gay couple superhero, Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, who lives in a home with his husband character Ben, played by Haaz Sleiman. In one of the scenes from the film, Briana and Haaz share a passionate kiss, which also marks Marvel’s first same-sex kiss ever displayed in cinemas.