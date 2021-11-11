Rosario Dawson Was ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ But At 5 Had To Learn She Was Not His Biological Daughter; Led Her to Adopt Older Child

Rosario Dawson’s daughter has been called by the wrong name for years.

The ‘Dopesick’ actress never announced the name of her child when she adopted her at age 12 in 2014, but it has always been reported as Lola – when she is actually called Isabella.

Rosario said: “It’s so interesting. When I adopted her, I didn’t put her name out. It wasn’t like I did a press release or anything, and I don’t know where it came from, but somebody decided that her name was Lola and then everyone just kept running with it.”

The 42-year-old star didn’t correct it at the time because it wasn’t something she felt “everybody” should know, but Isabella, now 18, is frustrated with constantly being called the wrong name when they’re out together.

Speaking on Parents magazine’s ‘We Are Family’ podcast, she said: “I don’t need everybody to know my kid’s name.

“Then as she got older, she was like, ‘Mom, we go out places and people are like, “Lola, Lola,” and I don’t like this.’ So I had to finally tell everyone. So her name is Isabella. It’s not that far off.”

And the name Isabella – who goes by Isa – has family connections.

Rosario explained: “She’s named after my grandmother, so my grandmother was Isabel. My mom’s Isabel Celeste, I’m Rosario Isabel.”

The ‘Mandalorian’ star previously insisted it was never “a question” that she would adopt her daughter.

She said: “With my daughter, I didn’t go to an adoption centre or anything like that. My family knew her biological mom, and when we found out she was in foster care, we looked for her. It wasn’t even a question; it was clearly meant to be — she’s my kid.”

The ‘Sin City’ actress had vowed to adopt an older child when she was very young after learning her dad wasn’t her biological father.

She recalled: “Around the age of five, I found out my dad wasn’t my biological father.

“That was super shocking to me. I’m Daddy’s little girl. I don’t know my biological father. Apparently, he died in 2011, but I didn’t have a relationship with him. At five, it was a lot to take in, and I recall thinking, ‘What if my parents hadn’t met, and I was older, and no one wanted to marry my mom because she had an older kid?’

“I remember vividly back then saying that when I was older I was going to adopt an older child… It’s wild to think I manifested this when I was younger.”