Twitter Blue launches with undo tweet feature

Twitter Blue has launched and the service allows users to pay for features including the the ability to undo a tweet or read ad-free articles.

The new subscription service was launched in the US and New Zealand this week – costing $3 and NZD 4.49 per month respectively – is targeted at people who regularly use the site on mobile devices, as well as news junkies or early adopters of new features.

Sara Beykpour – Twitter’s senior director of product management – said: “Twitter is still and will always be free.

“With Twitter, Blue, we’re providing the most engaged and leaned in people on Twitter more ways to customize and control their experience and get exclusive access to premium features.”

To access the feature, a user will click on the profile menu with the service available at the top.

Clicking that will take you to the settings page, where tools can be added, including early access to features being tested, such as unploading 10-minute videos and pinning a chat at the top of your DMs.

The undo tweet feature gives people a 30-second timer before the tweet goes live, so they can review any typos and other mistakes.

Meanwhile, users can customise their app experience with icons and themes, as well as sorted tweets in a bookmark folder.