Britney Spears Reveals Donatella Versace Is Making Her Wedding Dress ‘As We Speak’

Britney Spears has made a big revelation about her upcoming wedding.

The blonde beauty showed off a long pink off-the-shoulder dress on Instagram on Tuesday, November 9. “No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!!” she captioned the post.

“Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!” the “Circus” singer revealed.

MEGA

BRITNEY SPEARS’ HUNKY BEAU SAM ASGHARI SHOWS OFF HIS ROCK-HARD BEACH BOD IN MAUI — PHOTOS

Fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“you’ll have the wedding of your dreams,” one fan gushed.

“Well this dress is stunning and so are you,” another wrote.

“Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG,” a third fan commented.

NETFLIX DROPS ‘BRITNEY VS SPEARS’ DOCUMENTARY TRAILER ABOUT POP STAR’S BOMBSHELL CONSERVATORSHIP CASE WITH NEW DETAILS — WATCH

MEGA

Spears and Sam Asghari announced their engagement on September 13. The couple first met in 2016 when the hunk was cast in her “Slumber Party” music video.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday, November 12, to determine whether or not Spears’ 13-year long conservatorship should come to an end. Her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship in September. John Zabel was appointed temporary conservator of Spears’ estate.

Spears’ attorneyMathew Rosengart made note of a prenup when he filed documents in September calling for the “immediate suspension” of Jamie. “With Ms. Spears’s consent and pursuant to her instructions, Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement,” Rosengart wrote at the time, per E! News.

“The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the Conservator of her Estate but, as referenced above and well-established in the record, given that Ms. Spears’ s relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests,” the filing continued.

STRONGER THAN YESTERDAY! A DEFINITIVE TIMELINE OF EVENTS THAT LED TO BRITNEY SPEARS’ CONTROVERSIAL CONSERVATORSHIP: PHOTOS

MEGA

It’s not clear when the blonde beauty and the personal trainer plan on getting hitched.

An insider previously told TMZ that the couple has not made any wedding plans due to the upcoming court hearing.