Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot subpoenas leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

by

Published by
Reuters
468928 origin 1

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Tuesday it issued five subpoenas to far-right extremist groups that have backed former President Donald Trump and individuals associated with those groups.

Among others, the Select Committee said it issued subpoenas seeking testimony and documents to the Proud Boys group and to Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, who was its chairman, as well as to the Oath Keepers and its president, Elmer Stewart Rhodes.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recent Posts