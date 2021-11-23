Will Smith’s Shocking New Look, Plastic Surgeons Weigh In

Will Smith looked unrecognizable during a television appearance days ago, leaving everyone to wonder if he had work done to his face.

The 53-year-old has been promoting his new movie, King Richard, but his more youthful look has taken over headlines. Radar has spoken to two famous Beverly Hills plastic surgeons to the stars who are weighing in.

MEGA

Dr. Michael K. Obeng tells us there’s a noticeable difference in Will’s appearance. “Will definitely looks a lot smoother,” he tells us.

According to Dr. Obeng, “his skin texture is better,” which can be achieved “with a series of micro-needling” and “CO 2 laser,” as well as “fat transfer to the face.”

Dr. Obaid Chaudhry, MD agrees that something looks different. “Will Smith has a much fuller face,” he says, adding, “this can be achieved with fillers or fat transfer.”

Dr. Chaudhry tells us that age plays a huge role.

“As we age we lose fat in our face making us look gaunt even frail,” he explains. “Replacing the lost fat with the patient’s own fat will give a more youthful look.”

It’s worth noting, neither of these plastic surgeons has worked on Will but they are experts in their field.

MEGA

Will set the internet on fire days ago, and his fans’ reactions were priceless. “What’s up with Will Smith’s face??” one person tweeted. “Will Smith doesn’t look like Will Smith,” added another. “What has he done to his face?” questioned a third.

Others called his new look “robotic.”

But not all the reactions were negative. Some fans believe he looks exactly like he did during his Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air days. Regardless, Will is thriving at 53 years old.

Besides having a great family and a banging wife, Will’s career is on a high. His latest movie based on Serena and Venus Williams‘ dad has made a splash at the box office.