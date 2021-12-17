Anderson Cooper Says He Feels ‘Terrible’ For Chris Cuomo But Maintains That ‘Journalists Have Strict Ethics’

MEGA

Anderson Cooper has weighed in after Chris Cuomo was axed from CNN.

As previously reported by OK!, the network announced the reporter’s termination on Saturday, December 4. “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s [Andrew Cuomo] defense,” CNN said in a statement at the time. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”

Chris was also accused of sexual misconduct by a woman who is remaining anonymous. He denied the allegation.

Anderson appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, December 16, where he was asked about the scandal. “I think people were surprised on the day when it actually happened,” the 60 Minutes correspondent said of the termination. He explained that he found out that Chris was axed on the news just like everyone else did.

“Look, I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and a friend of mine, and I feel terrible for him and his family,” the 54-year-old shared. “That being said… journalists have strict ethics and strict rules that we are to abide by and if you don’t abide by them, there are repercussions. I wish Chris the best, and I’m sorry how all this played out.”

“The first call I got after I got the call about Chris Cuomo was Andy Cohen, like, ‘Do you think I could get that show?'” Anderson revealed. “I was, like, ‘Andy, you’ve got enough real estate in television.'” Michael Smerconish has been filling in for Chris.

According to records released by New York Attorney General Letitia James in November, Chris is said to have been in contact with Andrew’s team amid his older brother’s sexual harassment scandal. The politician stepped down as New York Governor earlier this year in light of the allegations.