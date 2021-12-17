Peloton Pulls New Ad Featuring Chris Noth After Sexual Assault Allegations Surface Against The ‘Sex And The City’ Actor

MEGA

Peloton has taken down their latest advertisement following the sexual assault allegations lodged against Chris Noth.

On Thursday, December 16, reports surfaced of two women who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by the Sex and the City star on separate occasions in 2004 and 2015.

The 67-year-old later released a statement, denying the allegations and calling them “categorically false.” Nevertheless, Peloton is still taking action to remove content involving Noth in light of the scandal.

As OK! previously reported, the exercise company released an ad last week in response to Noth’s famous character Mr. Big’s death on the SATC reboot, And Just Like That…. (Spoiler: In the series premiere, Carrie Bradshaw’s husband suffers a heart attack and dies after a workout on the exercise bike.)

ZOE LISTER-JONES CLAIMS CHRIS NOTH ‘CAPITALIZED ON THE FANTASY THAT WOMEN BELIEVED MR. BIG REPRESENTED’ AMID SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

While the commercial featuring Noth was intended to do some damage control following misconceptions about the safety of cycling, the company now finds themselves trying to dissociate from the embattled actor.

In a statement to NPR, Peloton claimed it was “not aware” of the allegations against Noth when the ad was first created.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” the statement read. “We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

Peloton has since taken down the tweet with Noth’s ad — which featured a narration from actor Ryan Reynolds.

According to Us Weekly, the 45-year-old Deadpool star also removed his announcement of the collaboration with Noth.

The allegations were made by two women under the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, who both detailed their stories in a report to The Hollywood Reporter, released Thursday, December 16.

Zoe claimed Noth: “rape[d] her from behind” back in 2004, and “laughed” at her when she asked him to use a condom. “I realized there was blood on my shirt. I got out of there. I went to my friend’s apartment],” she recalled, noting she received medical attention following the alleged attack. “I had stitches. Two police officers came. I wouldn’t say who it was.”

RYAN REYNOLDS EXPLAINS HOW ‘WHIRLWIND’ PELOTON AD WITH CHRIS NOTH CAME TOGETHER SO QUICKLY FOLLOWING ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT..’ PREMIERE: ‘WE ALL KNEW JUST WHAT TO DO’

Lily also described her alleged encounter with the Golden Globe nominee, which she claimed happened in his New York City apartment in 2015. She stated Noth, “was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened.”

In his response, Noth claimed, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

“I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” the embattled actor declared.