‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Shows Off His Chiseled Six Pack While Surfing At Hawaiian Beach

Jason Momoa hit the beach in Hawaii to show off his incredibly fit body that he worked on for months before filming Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

The 42-year-old actor — who recently finished filming the sequel to his DC superhero flick in his home state— was spotted paddleboarding this week.

In the shots, Jason flashed his insane six pack while rocking a pair of black board shorts. The buff star looked like a pro while he navigated around the ocean.

Jason looked to be in good spirts — most likely because he wrapped the blockbuster which is set to be another box office hit.

He announced the update in an Instagram video telling fans, “Aw man, that’s a wrap. That’s a wrap, Aquaman 2. I have so much to share with you, I wish… I could tell you so much. What an epic day. I love you. ‘So good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises. Love you and… it’s been a long time. I’m taking a break. Aloha.”

Later in the day, Jason walked away rocking beach chic with a trucker hat and a pair of brown ripped shorts.

Jason looks a lot better in the photos compared to his appearance at the House of Gucci premiere after-party in November. The actor was spotted stumbling out of the party being held up by a male friend.

In paparazzi snaps taken at 3 AM, the actor’s shoes were falling off as he tried to make his way to his SUV. His assistant — who happens to be his cousin. — was seen guiding him to the exit. Jason stuck out his tongue and posed for the camera as he walked out.

Jason later laughed off the photos claiming he was just having a good time. He also laughed off the talk that his marriage to Lisa Bonet is in trouble despite them not being seen together in months.

Lisa has avoided all of Jason’s big premieres in the past year. The two have not been photographed together since early 2020.