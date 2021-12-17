Omicron five times more likely to reinfect than Delta, study says

Published by
Reuters UK
Reuters UK
By Clara-Laeila Laudette (Reuters) – The risk of reinfection with the Omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta, a study by Imperial College London showed, as cases soar across Europe and threaten year-end festivities. The results were based on UK Health Security Agency and National Health Service data on people who tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test in England between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11. “We find no evidence (for both risk of hospitalisation attendance and symptom status) of Omicron having different severity from De…