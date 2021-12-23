Brothers Osborne Are Releasing a Deluxe Edition of 'Skeletons' Album, With Three New Tracks 2

Taste of Country

Brothers Osborne have even more Skeletons to unearth in 2022. The duo have announced plans to put out a deluxe version of their third studio album, adding three songs for a total listing of 15 tracks. One of those songs is the Grammy-nominated “Younger Me,” which the Brothers put out as a stand-alone song in April. The song was co-written by the group’s T.J. and John Osborne, as well as singer-songwriter Kendell Marvel, and it’s a tender reflection dedicated to their younger selves, acknowledging that they “made it harder than it had to be” sometimes, but affirming that “Youth ain’t wasted on …

