Britney Spears Hints That She Has A ‘New Song In The Works’ Following Conservatorship Termination

Britney Spears‘ fans might have something to look forward to.

The pop icon took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 22, to show off her pipes, and hinted that new music could be on the way.

The 40-year-old posted a video of herself singing in the bathroom. “I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! God knows they weren’t,” the caption, which appears to have since been deleted, read, per Metro.

She then listed out her biggest achievements such as selling 33.6 million albums in the U.S., and selling 39.8 million singles.

“No … I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes … I will be my own cheerleader 📣 … why ???? I’m here to remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣” she continued, Metro noted.

“Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!” she concluded the post.

Fans and famous friends were ecstatic about the music revelation.

“I fn love this soo much,” her fiancé Sam Asghari gushed in the comment section. “#vocalbible 💒,” Miley Cyrus commented.

Spears did not go into detail regarding what her family allegedly did. The “Toxic” songstress’ 13-year conservatorship was terminated last month.

It’s not clear what’s in store for Spears’ music career. “I’ve retired and am just living the life 😂😂😂 !!!!⁣” she captioned another Instagram post earlier this month.

Insiders previously told TMZ in October that the blonde beauty did not want to work or perform. However, the outlet since revealed that sources claimed that Spears’ has told people close to her that she is considering making a comeback.

This isn’t the first time the “Womanizer” has hit out at her family. In October, she alleged that her family hurt her “deeper than you’ll ever know.” “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life,” she claimed on social media at the time.