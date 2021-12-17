Camillagate! Prince Charles’ Taped Sex Talk With Lover Spelled End Of Marriage To Diana

Shame-faced Prince Charles was publicly humiliated when a raunchy taped phone conversation with his lover Camilla surfaced early in 1992. At the time, he was still wed to Princess Di – but there had been constant rumors of trouble in their marriage. Months later, they announced their separation.

Dubbed “Camillagate” – the recording was actually made in December 1989, but was successfully kept under wraps for three years, until it was leaked to the press.

At times, the cringe-making hour-long call verged on phone sex between Charles and Camilla. These excerpts from the transcript begin in mid-conversation about a friend:

Charles: Anyway you know, that’s the sort of thing one has to beware of. And sort of feel one’s way along, if you know what I mean.

Camilla: Mmm. You’re awfully good at feeling your way along.

Him: Oh stop! I want to feel my way along you, all over you and up and down you and in and out.

Her: Oh.

Him: Particularly in and out.

Her: Oh, that’s just what I need at the moment.

Later in the sexed-up conversation Charles tells his mistress: I fill up your tank!

Her: Yes you do!

Him: Then you can cope.

Her: Then I’m all right.

Him: What about me? The trouble is I need you several times a week.

Her: Mmm. So do I. I need you all the week. All the time.

Him: Oh, God. I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier!

Her: (laughs) What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? (both laugh) Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers.

Him: Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck! (laughs)

Her: You are a complete idiot. (laughs) Oh, what a wonderful idea!

Him: My luck to be chucked down the lavatory and go on and on forever swirling around on the top, never going down!

Her: (laughing) Oh darling!

After the tape emerged it was reported that the recording was made by a radio enthusiast using a hi-tech scanning device.

“Di was revolted by what she heard and immediately moved out,” said a source.

Charles and Diana’s separation was announced on Dec. 9, 1992, and their divorce was finalized on Aug. 28, 1996.