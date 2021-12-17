Robert Kennedy Jr, Famous Anti-Vaxxer, Blames Wife Cheryl Hines When Pressed On Holiday Party Vaccine Requirement

MEGA

Famous anti-vaxxer Robert Kennedy Jr. hosted a holiday party at his home in California last week — and the event’s invitation advised the guests to get vaccinated or tested for COVID -19 prior to entering his residence.

The vaccine requirement created some confusion as RHK Jr. is notorious for his stance against the COVID jab.

According to Politico, Kennedy Jr. blamed his wife Cheryl Hines after being confronted about the invite, claiming he was unaware of the requirements.

“I guess I’m not always the boss at my own house,” he confessed to Politico’s Daniel Lippman. Kennedy explained they organized the gathering for his wife’s friends in the entertainment industry.

Hines is an Emmy-nominated actress known for playing the role of Larry David’s wife on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

While trying to clear up the speculation about his hypocrisy, the author shared he had no knowledge regarding the contents of the e-vite invitation before the day of the party.

Kennedy also added at the party, they did not check the status of the COVID test and vaccination at the entrance.

Last month, Kennedy released his new book, revealing his theory about vaccination titled,The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.

The book has become a best-seller on Amazon since its release.

In addition, his anti-vaccine group called The Children’s Health Defense reportedly increased their revenue to $6.4 million last year.

Kennedy has always been vocal about his stance and has become one of the most significant anti-vaccine rhetoric sources today.

During his speech, while speaking to Louisiana lawmakers at their December 6 house meeting, he made a plethora of statements concerning the vaccine.

The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy claimed that the shots’ record “confirms that this is the deadliest vaccine ever made.”

He revealed there are reportedly “more people who have died in eight months from this vaccine than from 72 vaccines over the last 30 years.” while mentioning a statistic reported in the federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

Nonetheless, according to the Chronicle, VAERS is an unreliable and low-quality information source compared to government data sources that are carefully monitored before being presented to the public.