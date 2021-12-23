Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Flight Logs Show Donald Trump, Bill Clinton Flew On Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Jet More Than Previously Thought

MEGA MEGA

Flight logs for Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets were released as evidence in the current federal trial against Ghislaine Maxwell, and the logs allegedly show that former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton flew on the late financier and convicted sex offenders jets more often than previously believed.

According to the new logs released as evidence this week, Trump flew on Epstein’s jets stretching as far back as 1993. In fact, the former president flew on the private jets four times in 1993, once in 1994, once in 1995, and once in 1997.

Although there are no last names for all of the guests that flew along with Trump, the logs say that he was joined by a Marla and a Tiffany – believed to be his ex-wife wife Marla Maples and his daughter Tiffany Trump – during the one flight in 1994.

Trump’s son Eric is also documented in the logs as having joined his father on the one flight in 1995 from Palm Beach to New York City.

Even though Trump flew on Epstein’s planes more than previously thought, it was still not as many times as former president Bill Clinton.

Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jets a total of nine times, according to the newly released flight logs that only documented the flights made between April 1991 and January 2006.

Besides Trump and Clinton, other high-profile individuals documented in the flight logs include Bobby Kennedy Jr. – who was a passenger on two flights in February 1994, former U. S. Senator George Mitchell – who was a passenger on one flight in April 1994, and Israeli-American violinist Itzhak Perlman – who was a passenger on several previously undisclosed flights between 1991 and 2006.

As Radar reported yesterday, these newly released flights logs come as the prosecution and defense started their closing arguments in Ghislaine Maxwell’s federal sex-trafficking trial, where the British socialite and former lover and confidant of Jeffrey Epstein is being accused of grooming and recruiting young girls for the late sexual predator.

Maxwell has categorically denied all sex-trafficking allegations against her, and claims she is being utilized as a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes.

The trial is still ongoing, but if found guilty of the charges, Maxwell is facing nearly 80 years in prison.