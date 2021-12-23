Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis break silence on Chris Noth allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have pledged their support to the women who have accused Chris Noth of sexual assault.

The ‘And Just Like That…’ actresses have been left “deeply saddened” by the allegations made against their former co-star – who reprised his ‘Sex and the City’ role as Mr. Big for just one episode of the new reboot before being killed off – and praised his accusers for having the strength to speak out.

They said in a joint statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Last week, two women came forward to The Hollywood Reporter to allege they had been sexually assaulted by the 67-year-old actor.

A woman, identified only as Zoe, alleged he had “raped her from behind” in 2004 when she was just 22, and another known as Lily claimed she was 25 and had had a dinner date with the actor in New York before he allegedly assaulted her in 2015.

The Daily Beast then published an account from a female tech executive who alleged Noth had sexually assaulted her in 2010 at a New York City restaurant where she worked as a hostess and lounge singer.

The actor – who was recently fired from ‘The Equalizer’ and dropped by his talent agency in the wake of the claims – has denied the allegations.

He said in response to the Hollywood Reporter piece: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth – who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012 – also branded the third woman’s claim a “complete fabrication”.

But he has pledged to co-operate if police get involved.

His lawyer, Andrew Brettler, said: “No one from any law enforcement agency has contacted Chris or any of his representatives. Obviously if anyone does reach out, we will cooperate fully.”