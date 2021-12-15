Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Livid’ With Ben Affleck After He Trashed His Ex-Wife Jen Garner During Disastrous Howard Stern Interview

MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is fuming after Ben Affleck decided to unload on his Jen Garner during his cringe interview with Howard Stern this week — where he revealed he’d still be drinking if he was married to his ex-wife.

Sources close to Lopez tell Radar, “Jennifer (Lopez) is Livid.” The singer/actress believes Affleck broke an agreement they had with each other.

“They both agreed that they wouldn’t talk about their private lives in any depth after what happened last time they were together,” the insider spills.

We’re told Lopez had carefully planned blending her family with Affleck’s family — including Garner and the three kids he shares with his ex.

“It was all carefully planned that they would do pix together but that’s all,” we’re told. “At events the press is told ‘no questions about JLO and Ben. Only questions about the film’

Now he shot off his big mouth and dragged her into it.”

Our sources add, “Jen (Lopez) has been working really hard to build a relationship with Ben’s children. They are going read the quotes from their dad trashing their mon. Jen has also worked really hard to have a relationship with Jennifer (Garner). Ben just blew that up too.”

The Howard Stern interview really sentLopez into a tizzy. “She doesn’t tolerate this sloppy shit. She is buttoned up. She has her shit together,” the insider adds.

During his disastrous interview, Affleck told Stern he would “probably still be drinking” if he was married to Garner. The actor — who has struggled with alcohol addiction for years and completed multiple rehab stints — said, “It’s part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped.”

“I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Affleck and Garner got married in 2005 and separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.