Jojo Siwa Spotted At Lakers Game With Rumored New Girlfriend Katie Mills Following Kylie Prew Split

Moving on? After going through a difficult breakup earlier this year, Jojo Siwaappears to be getting back into the dating game.

The 18-year-old popstar — who came out as gay back in January — made her first public debut with another girl since calling things off with Kylie Prew back in October.

In new photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Dancing With the Stars alum was seen enjoying a Lakers game with her rumored new girlfriend, Katie Mills.

The new pair sat court side at the Staples Center where the Los Angeles team faced off against the Phoenix Suns. Both Siwa and the brunette beauty were clad in purple Lakers gear while rocking casual outfits and sneakers.

The sighting comes after the Dance Moms alum announced her breakup with Prew, who she had previously been head-over-heels for since going public with their relationship in February.

Siwa confirmed her and Prew’s split at the beginning of November when she appeared on Paris Hilton‘s “This is Paris” podcast, insisting that the exes were still close friends despite ending their romantic relationship.

“I’ve yet to talk about this officially…but we broke up,” she spilled to Hilton at the time. “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

“I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted,” she admitted, insisting she is grateful for “all the fun times,” and that “nothing bad happened,” between the pair to cause the breakup.

“It just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings, but they’re true,” Siwa continued. “Everything’s good. I’m good.”

OK! reported the dance star opened up about her breakup again weeks later, where she seemed to be unsure about her hopes for dating in the future. “Single Jojo is funny,” she quipped. “Every day she’s like, ‘I want to marry somebody,’ and then the next day she’s like, ‘Ugh, I’m so happy to be single.'”