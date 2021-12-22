TikTok overtakes Google as world’s most popular domain

TikTok has overtaken Google to become the world’s most popular domain for 2021.

The video-sharing app jumped six places to take the top spot from the world’s biggest search engine, which ranked at number one in 2020 following research complied by technology company Cloudflare.

In a blog post, Cloudflare wrote: “Let’s start with our Top Domains Ranking and 2021 brought us a very interesting duel for the Number 1 spot in our global ranking. Google.com (which includes Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, and News, among others) ended 2020 as the undefeated leader in our ranking — from September to December of last year it was always on top. Back then TikTok.com was only ranked #7 or #8.”

Data collected by Cloudflare also shows that the viral social media app – where users can share videos of them dancing, completing challenges or lip-syncing -also knocked Facebook into third place when it took the top spot.

Cloudflare continued: “There are other trends we can see comparing both years — for 2020 we only show data of the end of the year, after September (Cloudflare Radar was launched that month). For example, Facebook.com was steadily number #2 across 2020, but with TikTok.com going up Facebook is now a solid #3, followed by Microsoft.com (Office365 and Teams numbers are included there) and by Apple.com (App Store and Apple TV+ numbers are included), the same trend as in 2020.”

The full list of the most popular domains of 2021 as collected by Cloudflare is as follows:

1. TikTok.com

2. Google.com

3. Facebook.com

4. Microsoft.com

5. Apple.com

6. Amazon.com

7. Netflix.com

8. YouTube.com

9. Twitter.com

10. WhatsApp.com