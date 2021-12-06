Jussie Smollett Tells Jury He Did Not Stage Alleged Hate Crime Against Himself Under Oath In Trial

Mega

Embattled actor Jussie Smollett took the stand today and testified to the court that he did not pay anyone to stage an alleged hate crime and assault against him. Although the actor has made these claims since the alleged assault took place, this is the first time he has testified under oath.

According to Jussie’s testimony on Monday, he paid his friendAbimbola Osundario $3,500 to provide him with a diet and exercise plan, not to enact a fake hate crime and assault against the Black and openly homosexual actor.

Jussie’s testimony contradicts Abimbola’s testimony, who told the court under oath last week that the actor texted him in late January 2019 looking for help “on the low.”

According to Abimbola, Jussie then provided a $3,500 check with explicit instructions for Abimbola and his brother to stage an attack against the actor while shouting racist and homophobic slurs and comments.

So far, the prosecutors in the case have argued that Jussie was motivated to stage an attack against himself due to security concerns the actor believed the Empire studio wasn’t taking seriously.