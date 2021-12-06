Kevin Spacey Refusing To Spill About His Past Romantic Partners In Sexual Assault Battle With Anthony Rapp

mega

Kevin Spacey is pleading with a judge to block his sexual assault accuser from grilling him about unidentified accusers and his past romantic relationships.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the legal team representing the disgraced actor have rushed to court days before Spacey’s December 10 deposition.

The case was filed by Anthony Rapp, who is suing Spacey over an alleged sexual assault that went down in 1986. He claims the House of Cards actor grabbed his butt when he was 14 and laid on top of him without consent. Spacey denies the allegations and claims Rapp came up with the story to be a part of the #MeToo movement.

In his motion, Spacey says he believes Rapp intends to ask questions which seek private information with no relevance to the case. They believe he will ask question that are meant to harass and annoy Spacey.

Spacey is asking for certain topics to be off limits during the upcoming depositions. He doesn’t want Rapp to be allowed to ask questions about his prior sexual or romantic relationships with consenting adults.

“To the extent Plaintiff questions Mr. Fowler about his prior sexual or romantic relationships with other consenting adults, he should not be permitted to request that Mr. Fowler reveal the identities of his partners,” his lawyers argue.

Spacey also wants any allegations of inappropriate behavior by other accusers to be barred. He says Rapp’s lawyer have “referenced various tabloid stories of third parties’ unsubstantiated (and in some cases, anonymous) allegations that Mr. Fowler has behaved inappropriately.” Spacey wants any questions regarding an unnamed accuser thrown out.

The actor says the questions should be limited to accusers who went public and claim to have been under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged incident. The motion also notes Spacey will not answer questions about the pending investigation against him in the U.K.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion.

As we previously reported, Rapp is suing the actor for making a sexual advance on him when he was only 14 years old. The alleged incident went down in 1986 when Rapp was starring in the Broadway play Precious Sons

He says Spacey invited him back to his Manhattan home. In the suit, he claims Spacey, without consent, grabbed hit butt. He says Spacey proceeded to get on top of his body and lay there.

Rapp says he immediately rushed to the bathroom and locked the door. Spacey reportedly tried to convince the teen to stay. The suit is seeking unspecified damages for the alleged emotional distress Rapp suffers.

Spacey has moved to dismiss the lawsuit. He even hired a psychologist to examine Rapp who determined the accuser “generated and perpetuated a false memory.” His expert also claimed Rapp “displays narcissistic personality traits, in that he has an excessive need for admiration, has a grandiose sense of self-importance, and believes that he is special.”

The expert argued Rapp had concocted the story after being moved by the #MeToo movement that he “wanted very much to be a part of.”

Spacey released a statement denying Rapp’s version of events, “I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear this story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” he said.

Spacey is not having the greatest couple of weeks. He was recently ordered to cough up $31 million in a battle with House of Cards producers.