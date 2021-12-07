Kyle Rittenhouse Trashes LeBron James After NBA Star Mocked Him Crying On Stand

MEGA

Kyle Rittenhouse is on a press tour after being found not guilty of murdering two BLM supporters and injuring another, and he has some words for LeBron James.

The 18-year-old appeared on The Blaze TV’s You Are Here show where he revealed, “I liked LeBron. And then I’m like, ‘You know what, f*** you, LeBron.'”

Last month, during Rittenhouse’s trial, LeBron took to Twitter to laugh at the teenager crying on the stand while being grilled about the incident

“What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” LeBron wrote to his 50.5 million followers on Twitter.

MEGA

Rittenhouse was on the stand detailing the August 25, 2020 shootings in Wisconsin. He drove from Illinois to Kenosha as the protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake were starting. Rittenhouse decided to drive down to protect a car lot that he did not own.

During the protests, Rittenhouse ended up killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. He claimed his actions were done in self-defense and he was able to convince the jury of just that.

Kyle Rittenhouse All Smiles At Tiki Bar Hours Before Telling Tucker Carlson ‘I’m Not A Racist Person’

Kyle not guilty on all counts including first-degree intentional homicide, 2 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted intentional homicide.

MEGA

During the podcast. Rittenhouse added, “I was a Lakers fan too before he said that. I was really pissed off that he said that.”

As Radar previously reported, despite LeBron not being a fan, Rittenhouse still has former President Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson on his side. Following the acquittal, the teenager was invited for a sit-down with Tucker on Fox News.

Kyle Rittenhouse GoFundMe Ban Lifted Following Not Guilty Verdict

On the show, Rittenhouse claimed he wasn’t racist and actually supported peaceful protesting. “I believe there’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case, but in other cases,” he said before adding it’s “amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of somebody.”