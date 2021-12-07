Melania Trump Implicated In White House Cover-Up Scandal

MEGA

Former First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly been implicated in the alleged cover-up by the White House to hide Donald Trump’s positive Covid-19 test just before a debate with Joe Biden in 2020.

According to a political analyst named Greg Sargent in The Washington Post, Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is the one making these claims against Melania in his upcoming new book.

“The Trump family has long treated rules and laws as nuisances that are only for the little people. And the news that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before the first 2020 presidential debate shows that this tendency may be even more depraved and malevolent than you thought,” Sargent wrote in an article for the political news outlet.

“It turns out that this revelation, which comes in a new book by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, also implicates members of Trump’s family, including Melania Trump and Donald Trump Jr,” he also writes, entrapping not only the former first lady but also one of the former president’s sons in the entire scandal and cover-up.

With this first 2020 presidential debate resurfacing due to these bombshell allegations, people are pointing out how Donald Trump failed to uphold coronavirus standards and procedures at the time. People are also quick to point out that members of the former-president’s own family refused to wear masks while in attendance.

Now, following the revelation that Trump was in fact positive with the Covid-19 virus at the time of the debate, and his family was also potentially exposed to the virus through him, people are up in arms.

“That’s because multiple people around Trump, including his wife, Melania Trump, and his kids Donald Jr. and Eric, all sat mask-less at the Sept. 29 debate, according to contemporaneous reports, despite the fact that debate attendees were required to wear masks,” Sargent also explained in his article.

“As numerous reporters personally witnessed at the time, Trump’s family members did this after rebuffing a direct request to mask up from a doctor with the Cleveland Clinic, which helped organize the debate. That doctor even offered them masks, and they declined.”

This is not the first bombshell report to resurface regarding former first lady Melania Trump.

As Radar previously reported, Melania’s former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham alleged in her new book that the former first lady slept through the 2020 election night.

Grisham also claimed that Melania staunchly refused to make a statement denouncing the violence at the Capitol during the insurrection on January 6.