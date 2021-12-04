Lady Gaga says House of Gucci movie must be “extremely painful” for Gucci family

Lady Gaga thinks ‘House of Gucci’ must be “extremely painful” for the real-life Gucci family.

The 35-year-old popstar stars as convict Patrizia Reggiani in the movie, who was married to head of the fashion house Maurizio Gucci and arranged for him to be shot dead in 1995.

She said: “This must be extremely painful to watch. A true life story come through in what is essentially our version of what we believe to be the truth and [director] Ridley Scott’s version of the story.”

The ‘Poker Face’ hitmaker went on “extend her love” to the Gucci family, as she claims she “did her best” to tell a story of survival.

Speaking on NPR’s ‘Morning Edition’, she explained: ” I just – I extend my love to the family. And I did my best to make this performance about something more important than even the story itself, which is a story about women and survival.”

Gaga’s comments come after the heirs of former chairman Aldo Gucci released a statement blasting the “inaccurate” way their family had been portrayed on screen.

The statement read: “Although the film claims to tell the ‘true story’ of the family, the narrative is anything but accurate, depicting Aldo Gucci — president of the company for 30 years — and other members of the Gucci family who were the protagonists of well-documented events, as hooligans, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them. Even more censurable is the baffling reconstruction of events that advocate leniency toward a woman who was definitively convicted as the instigator of Maurizio Gucci’s murder. To see her portrayed as a victim — not only in the film but also in statements by the cast — who is trying to survive in a male-dominated corporate culture, is an injustice and could not be further from the truth.”