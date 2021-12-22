Meet Commander: President Joe Biden Adds New German Shepherd Puppy To The Family

MEGA MEGA

A cute new arrival.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed a new addition to their family ahead of the holidays.

On Monday, December 20, the 79-year-old shared a photo of a German Shepherd puppy on Twitter. “Welcome to the White House, Commander,” the tweet read.

MEGA

FLOTUS JILL BIDEN LOOKS LOVELY IN LEMON PRINT OSCAR DE LA RENTA DRESS WHILE BOARDING MARINE ONE WITH PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN — PHOTOS

The President also shared a video on Twitter with the caption “Meet the newest Biden” where he played with the pup. “Hey, pal. How you doing? How are you?” he was heard saying in the clip.

“Welcome Home, Commander!” appeared on the screen over a series of clips of the Bidens and the new pet.

The family previously owned two German Shepherds, but Champ died in June aged 13.

Their dog Major also seemed to struggle to adapt to life in The White House. The pooch was the first-ever rescue dog to live in the White House, as he was adopted in 2018. As previously reported by OK!, Major is said to have been involved in what was described as a “biting incident” in March with a member of White House security.

GET *PUP* CLOSE & PERSONAL WITH JOE BIDEN’S DOGS, CHAMP & MAJOR—THEIR CUTEST SNAPS

MEGA

The dog was returned to Delaware for a period of time after the incident. He was reportedly involved in another incident weeks after he returned to the White House. The was then sent to “off-site private training” before coming back to the White House in late April, USA Today reported.

According to The New York Times, Major will be living in another home. “After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists and veterinarians, the first family has decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends,” Jill’s spokesman, Michael LaRosa said. “This is not in reaction to any new or specific incident, but rather a decision reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts.”