Shuttered Berlin night clubs to become vaccination centres for a week

Sascha Disselkamp, promoter of the club Sage Beach, poses for a picture. Several Berlin nightclubs announced their plans to offer vaccinations and booster jabs from Monday, the Club Commission, an umbrella organization for Berlin nightlife venues, announced on Thursday. Britta Pedersen/dpa

Several Berlin nightclubs announced their plans to offer vaccinations and booster jabs from Monday, the Club Commission, an umbrella organization for Berlin nightlife venues, announced on Thursday.

It is hoped that between January 3 and 9, the clubs will collectively jab some 4,500 people. Appointments can be booked online.

“Especially now with Omicron coming up, it counts: Every vaccination administered in time relieves intensive care units and saves lives,” explained Sascha Disselkamp, promoter of the club Sage Beach.

“If our clubs can make a contribution to flattening the next wave a little, we’ll be right there,” he added.

There is currently a ban on dancing in Berlin clubs. Under these circumstances, almost all venues in the famous party city have opted to closed until further notice.