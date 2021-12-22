Steve-O launching X-rated website to share ‘explicit content’

Steve-O is launching his own X-rated website to share his own “explicit” content.

The ‘Jackass’ star has opened up on his new adult platform ‘Steve-O Raw’, which reportedly features an image of him completely naked in a coconut and engaging in a sexual act.

Asked if the platform will feature pornography, he told Page Six: “That depends on how you define pornography.

“This page hosts all of my explicit, uncensored content, and there’s a lot of that.”

The 47-year-old star decided against joining a pre-existing platform like OnlyFans as he wanted more control.

He explained: “On OnlyFans you have to pay to unlock each piece of content, and there’s no live-streaming.

“On my page, everything is already unlocked and playable once you’ve subscribed, and I have live-streaming, as well as regular giveaways and contests.”

As well as the X-rated posts, the site also promises to give fans content which has been removed from other platforms, including “never-before-seen content” from ‘Jackass’ and Steve-O’s comedy special, as well as access to ‘Don’t Try This at Home’ movies, merchandise and meet and greets.

He insisted he was “so sick” of restrictions on other social media platforms, and he sees his new site as a way to remain unfiltered.

He added: “I got so sick of getting in trouble with just about every social media platform for ‘violating community guidelines’.

“I’m just thrilled to finally be able to post the things I think are funny and awesome, without getting in trouble.”

Earlier this year, the stunt performer celebrated 13 years of sobriety as he thanked his ‘Jackass’ family for helping him on his journey.

Back in March, he wrote on Instagram: “So grateful to be celebrating thirteen years of sobriety today… thanks to everyone who helped me make it this far and, as always, thanks to @johnnyknoxville for giving me the loving nudge that started my journey!”