U.S. records most hurricane-force gusts in a single day

(Reuters) – The United States on Wednesday registered the highest number of hurricane-force gusts on record in a single day, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, days after one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history.

More than 55 gusts of above 75mph (121kph) were recorded across a number of mostly Midwestern states, the NWS Storm Prediction Center said in a tweet, citing data up to 10:00 p.m. Central Time. The Center also registered 19 tornadoes.

Previously, in data going back to 2004, the most hurricane-force gusts in a single day was 53 on August 10, 2020, it said.

Wednesday’s severe weather caused multiple power outages and disruption at Kansas City International Airport, and triggered reports of wildfires.

Seventy-four people died in Kentucky and 14 in nearby states after a tornado-riddled storm system swept through the region on Friday.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)