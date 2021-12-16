Keanu Reeves’ Mother Made Dolly Parton’s Playboy Outfit… Keanu Later Wore It, He Says, Fishnets, Bowtie and all.

Keanu Reeves once dressed up in Dolly Parton’s actual Playboy outfit.

The 57-year-old actor – whose mother designed the outfit that Dolly wore for a photoshoot in 1978 – revealed that he once wore the iconic bunny costume for Halloween.

Speaking on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’, Keanu said: “My mother was a costume designer and she made some costumes for Dolly Parton and she once did the cover of Playboy. Somehow I guess she didn’t take that one home, so we had it, and it was Halloween.”

The Hollywood actor revealed that he even wore “the ears and the bustier” as part of his eye-catching outfit.

He recalled: “I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy bunny.”

Earlier this year, the 75-year-old star resurrected the iconic look herself, as she recreated the costume as a birthday treat for her husband Carl.

Dolly – who has been married to Carl since 1966 – admitted her husband “loved” the magazine shoot and she knew he would enjoy the surprise.

She wrote on Twitter: “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this. Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday. Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy Magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy. I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not gonna try to talk him out of that.”